WATCH: Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band continue 50 year St Patrick's Day tradition in Templemore

The Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band, who have played on St Patrick's Day in Templemore for over 50 years, didn't allow Covid-19 to stop that!

Pipers and drummers gathered in their own gardens throughout the town and parish with a fore warning to "open doors and windows to hear the sound of the band".

At 12 noon, as they usually do, the socially distanced pipers and drummers played "The Minstrel Boy" and "The Dawning of the Day" and the sound of the pipes and drums flooded the houses of the town.

Video courtesy of Cillian Roche.

