VIDEO: Thunder and lightning strikes Tipperary as Storm Brendan wreaks havoc

Emergency services are dealing with multiple fallen trees in County Tipperary.

The L3508-1 at Neddans is closed due to a fallen tree, as is the N24 on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir.

A Storm Brendan Status Orange wind warning has been issued, with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

This alert is valid until 3pm this Monday, and there may be a risk of structural damage and flying objects.

Power outages may occur throughout the day.