WATCH: Jake Carter's Tipperary gig to save local horse rescue

Jake Carter will perform at the Abymill Theatre, Fethard, County Tipperary, this Saturday at 8pm.

The gig will raise much needed funds for the local Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, which was founded by Anne Williamson in 2007.

"We need help to keep the show on the road. If we don't get support I have no option but to close the rescue and I don't want to do that. I'm getting calls every day to take horses," Anne tells TipperaryLive.ie.

Tickets are €25 from Anne on 086-0834208 and Marian's in Clonmel on 052-6123813.

Read more: Tipperary public issued Mass warning after coronavirus outbreak