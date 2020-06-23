Cancelled Irish music festival announces 2021 dates and when tickets go on sale

The organisers of popular Irish music festival Sea Sessions have announced their dates for 2021 with Early Bird tickets set to go on sale later this week.

Having had to skip 2020 for obvious reasons the organisers of Sea Sessions have announced they’ll be back in 2021 from June 18th-20th, with Early Bird Tickets going on sale this Friday, June 26 at 9am.

The well known and much loved festival has played host to a huge list of international and homegrown names over the last 12 years. From Dermot Kennedy to Kelis, Clean Bandit to Tinie Tempah, Walking on Cars to Rudimental, Bastille to Dizzee Rascal and loads more besides.

Described by RTE as “..possibly the best Festival in Ireland” Sea Sessions received awards in 2017 and 2020 at the esteemed IMRO awards (Best Festival and Best Crew) and has sold out well in advance every year since 2015. The lineup promises to be the biggest yet and the organisers are predicting another sell out.

Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says, “We know summer 2020 has been written off from the point of view of festivals and events but I really think summer 2021 will be huge. We’re planning a massive lineup with some top names. We’ve plenty of time now to plan and book the best event yet. There’s also an amazing amount of love and goodwill out there and a huge proportion of our audience actually held on to their 2020 tickets for 2021.

“We promise it will be the biggest and best party on the beach next summer and I’ve no doubt it will sell out well in advance yet again!”

Set in the capital of Irish Surfing, Bundoran, Sea Sessions is more than just a music festival. In fact, it’s the only festival in Ireland to truly embrace the Surfing lifestyle. From Surf Competitions to Skateboarding, BMX to Street Art and much much more.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth says, “We really miss Sea Sessions this year in Bundoran. Every year it’s a huge bonus and there’s a great buzz around the town. It brings in people from all over Ireland and abroad. It’s really great news that they’re back in 2021. We can’t wait!”

Early Bird Weekend Tickets are available from Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.ie from this Friday and are priced at €99.90 or €129.90 with up to 4 nights Camping included. Check www.seasessions.com for more details.