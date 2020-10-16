GALLERY: Coveted 'One to Watch' accreditation for two new Tipperary companies

There was great excitement this month for two local businesses, JL Designs and Vixi Gifting, as both were awarded the coveted Business All-Star One To Watch accreditation.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Both businesses are driven by female entrepreneurs and a passion for creativity. JL Designs is a Clonmel based Graphic and web design business ran by Joanne O’Herlihy, and Vixi Gifting is a new, curated gifting agency founded by sisters Melodie and Fenella Fox, and their mother Nicky Fox in Ardfinnan.

Joanne and Melodie were previously students in Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel together and both went on to study Graphic Design in separate colleges before building their businesses.

Both businesses came together to accept their awards recently, and were delighted to celebrate the occasion in the company of Cllr Siobhán Ambrose and with delicious treats from Keith in The Crescent Bakery Clonmel. The morning was captured with photos from Anthony Hawkins, a local and talented photographer.

Joanne O’Herlihy, Managing and Creative Director, JL Designs said: “We are delighted to receive Business All-Star Accreditation. This award is a true honour and endorses our dedication, creativity and hard work in every project we take on.

“We have been in business just one year and seven months, and during this time we have established ourselves in exceeding client expectations and have built many long term relationships as a result.

“This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication put in by our team to provide a best in class service to all our customers, both big and small.

“We have a small team made up of our managing director as well as Aoife Duff, our graphic designer, Shauna Power, our junior graphic designer, and Daire Joyce, our web developer.

“Our studio is based at 18 Parnell Street and we look forward to continuing our creative work and building on our services provided. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for JL Designs.”

“Vixi Gifting is absolutely delighted to receive a Business All-Star One To Watch Accreditation.

“We’re all about that feel-good factor here at Vixi and we know this will continue to grow and be shared among the Business All-Stars community.

“Our business only launched at the start of this year, a chaotic and uncertain year for everybody, so there is great excitement in Vixi HQ as we see our hard work paying off and our business reaching new heights.

"We believe gifting should be an experience, and we have no doubt that this award will lead us to many other chapters in the future.

“Vixi is run by a family of female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland, and we look forward to being inspired by and learning from other startups going forward.

"We would like to thank the All-Ireland Business Foundation for this award and for believing in our business as we make noise on the Irish gifting scene.

"There is a great buzz around this achievement, we always provide the positive vibes with our gifting services, and we are so grateful to have this feeling returned.

"Our agency is growing on the B2C scene with our website’s large variety of curated gift boxes, and on the B2B scene as we network and make corporate connections.

"Gifting is connecting us at a time when we can’t all be together, and we are delighted to have this accreditation recognise our passion and dedication in the early stages of Vixi Gifting."

If you would like to check out these businesses, you can visit www.jldesigns.ie and www.vixigifting.com, or keep up with them on social media.