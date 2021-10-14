Solsborough House which has been restored as a private family home by the Kennedy family after six-years of restoration work
Laura Waters with her daughter Grace, who faces having to get home tuition if a primary school place isn't secured for her by next September
Loretta Hogan, Miki Travel; Caroline Mulligan, Tourism Ireland; and Karen Fleming, Cashel Palace Hotel, at Flavours of Ireland 2021
The 1st 3 women - left to right - Suzanne Shine Clonmel AC 3rd, Moya Whelan Clonmel AC 1st and Evelyn Maher Templemore AC 2nd.
Keenan Kerton (Clonmel Town) under pressure from Brian Morrissey (Rosegreen Rangers) in Sunday’s Division Two League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen. Picture: Michael Boland
Mairead Hickey celebrating her 101st Birthday at St. Martha's Nursing Home, Bansha, with her son Liam.
Pictured rehearsing for the ‘Year of 21’ to be staged at three different venues during October were are Debbie Duggan, Pat Egan, Grace Egan and Lilly Clancy
The wanted poster for Dan Breen. There will be an interesting talk on a wide range of Tipperary history at Knockavilla Hall this Friday night.
Mass at Killaloan cemetery, between Clonmel and Kilsheelan, will be celebrated on this Sunday morning
Gathering at Tobar Íosa in Cahir last Sunday for the First Anniversary Mass of Tidy Towns Friend and activist Dermot O’Connor