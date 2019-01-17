Eureka! Thurles students crack the code at BT Young Scientist

An innovative project from a Leaving Certificate student from Presentation Thurles was among the big winners at the 55th annual BT Young Scientist Exhibition on Friday.

Roisin O’Connor was awarded the top honour in the senior individual Social and Behavioral sciences category for her project which examined whether the current RSE course adequately prepares young people for changing health and social issues in Ireland.

Roisin’s presentation highly impressed the judging panel who also awarded the Birr teenager the Rev. Tom Burke Bursary. The bursary is presented annually to the ‘Best Communicator’ at the exhibition, which celebrated its 55th anniversary this January.

Also impressing the judges were CBS Thurles students Oisin O'Brien and Sam Quinlan who scooped first place in the technology category for their project on developing a new ‘Obstructive Sleep Apnoea’ prevention device. The talented teens success was further cemented when they walked away with the Samsung prize for their ingenious project.

Proud day for the O’Brien and Quinlan families at the @BTYSTE in the RDS celebrating Oisin and Sam’s double prize winning achievement for @cbsthurles pic.twitter.com/TjbGpW6UVO — CBS Thurles (@cbsthurles) January 12, 2019

Among the other projects from premier county students showcased at the event included Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed's project on Bioplastics: An alternative use for milk, a project from pupils at the Cistercian College Roscrea who examined if music choice had an influence on athletic performance and an analysis from students at Colaiste Phobail Roscrea on Ireland’s dependency and misuse of non - prescription codeine containing medicines.

Ellen Duggan, Sarah C.Fitzgerald and Jean Grace from the Ursuline proposed an interesting project on the idea of an automated dispensing unit with the goal of reducing plastic waste in supermarkets by getting consumers to bring their own reusable containers e.g. glass containers, when shopping and then use the dispenser to take the exact amount of food they want.