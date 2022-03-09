A place for you to be yourself - Springhouse Therapy Centre, Kilshane

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Ellie Bailey and Will Pritchard from Springhouse Therapy Centre in Kilshane, just a stone’s throw from the gates of the famous Kilshane House.

Ellie and Will are both Creative Arts Psychotherapists and they are currently celebrating their first anniversary in business. Ellie completed an Undergraduate Degree in University College Cork in Drama while Will completed his Undergraduate Degree in Drama in Wales.

The couple met while they were both studying for a Masters in Drama Therapy and Movement from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Upon completing the course the pair decided to move to Bristol where Will is originally from in order to start their professional careers.

While in Bristol the couple worked for the Grief Encounter Bereavement Charity, which supports adults and children facing challenging times due to grief.

Ellie and Will also have extensive experience working with the NHS, several private organisations and also in the area of Special Educational Needs.



Ellie and Will are registered with the Irish Association of Creative Arts Therapists and also the Health Care Professions Council in the UK. At the end of 2020 the couple relocated to Ireland to Ellie’s home of Tipperary.

Early in 2021 they decided to start their own practice called Springhouse Therapy Centre. Here they offer one-to-one therapy and also group therapy. Clients include people suffering from grief, anxiety, past trauma, depression, eating disorders and all other mental health related ailments.



Bonnie, a one-year-old puppy is also used in certain therapy sessions, especially with young children. To avail of their services contact: springhouse therapycentre@gmail.com or call 086 457 8548.

They will explore all avenues open to you. All therapy is provided on a confidential basis. Ellie and Will allow you many ways to express yourself.



