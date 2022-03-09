Search

09 Mar 2022

A place for you to be yourself - Springhouse Therapy Centre, Kilshane

Ellie and Will are both Creative Arts Psychotherapists and they are currently celebrating their first anniversary in business.

A place for you to be yourself - Springhouse Therapy Centre, Kilshane

Will Pritchard and Ellie Bailey

Reporter:

John O'Heney

09 Mar 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Ellie Bailey and Will Pritchard from Springhouse Therapy Centre in Kilshane, just a stone’s throw from the gates of the famous Kilshane House.

Ellie and Will are both Creative Arts Psychotherapists and they are currently celebrating their first anniversary in business. Ellie completed an Undergraduate Degree in University College Cork in Drama while Will completed his Undergraduate Degree in Drama in Wales.

The couple met while they were both studying for a Masters in Drama Therapy and Movement from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Upon completing the course the pair decided to move to Bristol where Will is originally from in order to start their professional careers.
While in Bristol the couple worked for the Grief Encounter Bereavement Charity, which supports adults and children facing challenging times due to grief.

Ellie and Will also have extensive experience working with the NHS, several private organisations and also in the area of Special Educational Needs.


Ellie and Will are registered with the Irish Association of Creative Arts Therapists and also the Health Care Professions Council in the UK. At the end of 2020 the couple relocated to Ireland to Ellie’s home of Tipperary.

Early in 2021 they decided to start their own practice called Springhouse Therapy Centre. Here they offer one-to-one therapy and also group therapy. Clients include people suffering from grief, anxiety, past trauma, depression, eating disorders and all other mental health related ailments.


Bonnie, a one-year-old puppy is also used in certain therapy sessions, especially with young children. To avail of their services contact: springhouse therapycentre@gmail.com or call 086 457 8548.

They will explore all avenues open to you. All therapy is provided on a confidential basis. Ellie and Will allow you many ways to express yourself.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media