Fáilte Ireland sets out plans to boost visitor numbers and revenue in Cashel

Fáilte Ireland has convened businesses from across Cashel, County Tipperary, to set out plans to develop tourism in the town as part of shaping a long-term tourism plan for Ireland’s Ancient East that will drive increased visitors and revenue to the local area.

Over 50 businesses joined a workshop at Halla na Féile to input into a strategic and operational blueprint for the development of tourism over the next five years. The plan will set out how local businesses and organisations can work together to create compelling visitor experiences which have the capacity to drive increased bed nights and revenue into the local community.

“Ireland’s Ancient East stands out for its rich built heritage and history, and with gems like Rock of Cashel and Hore Abbey, Cashel is an integral part of the regional experience brand," head of Ireland’s Ancient East Jenny De Saulles said.

"There is considerable potential here to drive increased visitor numbers to the area. This can only be achieved by bringing businesses together to ensure there is a complete and compelling visitor offering in Cashel and its surrounding area. Ireland’s Ancient East is all about bringing culture and heritage to life through storytelling and brilliant visitor experiences and, through this workshop, we will be looking for every opportunity to deliver increased visitor numbers and spend.”

CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath added: "Ireland’s Ancient East brand is already making a significant impact on tourism across Tipperary. We are delighted to work with Fáilte Ireland to identify key opportunities to grow tourism and the many social and economic benefits it brings to the wider county over the coming years.

"The workshop is the first step in our long-term development plan and it was great to see high levels of enthusiasm from Cashel businesses. Cashel has the potential to become a key hub and tourism driver for the area and we will be working closely with businesses to develop the tourism offering here to increase revenue and, ultimately, create more jobs.”