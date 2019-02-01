Busy and exciting times at South Tipperary Arts Centre

An exciting new project is being launched by Clonmel Borough District in conjunction with the South Tipperary Arts Centre and Tipperary County Arts Office.

The working group have been engaging with local artists on a project entitled Clonmel Arts Studios. The aim is to provide affordable studio space in buildings, and one that fosters a collaborative environment for artists working in different disciplines.

Clonmel Arts Studios is now accepting applications for studio space from interested professional artists.

The application deadline is Saturday, February 9, and application forms are available from the South Tipperary Arts Centre on Nelson Street, Clonmel.

“One of my first conversations when I started here was about how to address the lack of studio space for visual artists here at the Arts Centre, and we have worked with a number of local artists over the last year to that end. This application is for a pilot scheme that we hope will expand over the next year," South Tipperary Arts Centre artistic director Cliona Maher tells Tipperary Live.

It’s a busy time at the Arts Centre, where a range of evening classes from painting to creative writing and drama are starting back.

Classical musical festival

Finding a Voice classical music festival focuses on the music of women composers through the ages, building and expanding on the highly successful inaugural series in 2018. The concerts, which will run from March 8-10, will focus in particular on celebrating the anniversaries of three significant women composers - the 400th anniversary of the birth of celebrated Italian baroque composer Barbara Strozzi (1619-1677), with a concert by the Irish Baroque Orchestra and the 200th anniversary of the birth of German romantic composer Clara Schumann (1819-1896), with two concerts by soprano Mary Hegarty and the renowned Fidelio Trio.

The 70th birthday of renowned Canadian composer Alexina Louie (born 1949) will also be celebrated. She will travel to Ireland for the very first time to be present for a concert of her music, featuring Clonmel soprano Kelley Lonergan.

Call 052-6127877 or email info@southtippartscentre.ie for more information.