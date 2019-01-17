Tipperary man sentenced for shouting abuse and acting aggressively in town centre

A Cahir, County Tipperary, man received a one month prison sentence at Cashel Court last week for shouting abuse at another person and acting aggressively in Cashel town centre.

Judge Terence Finn imposed the sentence on Matthew O'Sullivan of 15 Woodview, Cahir, who pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour at Main Street, Cashel on November 17 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Diarmaid Moriarty was on patrol on Main Street at 11.30pm on this date and saw O'Sullivan engaging in a disagreement with another man.

When the garda got out of the patrol car, he heard O'Sullivan shouting at the other party in an aggressive manner.

O'Sullivan was taken to a garda station.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was in custody in relation to other offences and was awaiting sentencing in the circuit court.

His previous convictions all arose from alcohol abuse, Mr Leahy told the court.