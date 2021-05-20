'Extremely’ drunk man found lying on ground was abusive to Tipperary gardaí and public

Judge Terence Finn has ordered a young man in a “bad way” to engage with the Probation Service.

Dean Harty of Keating Street, Dungarvan, County Waterford was before Clonmel District Court for public order offences.



Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on June 21, 2020, gardaí received a report of an intoxicated male at Clarke Villas, Clonmel.

She said the defendant was lying on the ground in an “extremely” intoxicated manner with a number of people around him. She said he was abusive to gardaí and members of the public.

He was ordered to desist by gardaí, before being arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has four previous convictions, which include offences for the misuse of drugs and theft.

SLEEPING ON COUCH

Defence solicitor Peter O’Reilly said his client, 22, has been sleeping on his aunt’s couch in Dungarvan.

The solicitor said his client’s move from Clonmel has benefited him as he hasn’t been in trouble since the incident.

His client is in receipt of a disability payment as he suffers from significant mental health issues including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

His client is in a “bad way at present but is coping”, and feels he needs to be referred back to the Probation Service.

Judge Finn adjourned the case to allow for a probation report to be furnished.