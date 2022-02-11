Defendant smoked cannabis for pain relief from gangrene

A man who used cannabis for pain relief was told to pay €100 to the Thurles Court Poor Box or face a conviction for unlawful possession of drugs.



Garda Mark Cullinane conducted a drugs search using a warrant at Alma House, Roardstown, Drom, Thurles, on May 13, 2020, the then home address of Oliver Pierce.



Mr Pierce was found in possession of about €10 worth of cannabis, which he admitted was for his own personal use.



Mr Pierce was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has previous convictions for criminal damage, firearms, and road traffic matters, but no convictions for drugs.



Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Pierce is pleading guilty. “He was using it for pain relief,” said Mr Cadell.

Mr Pierce had lost four fingers from using a chainsaw, when he had got gangrene. “His surgeon said he would be a candidate for medical marijuana,” added Mr Cadell. He earns about €188 per week and lives in rented accommodation.



Judge MacGrath said that if Mr Pierce paid €100 to the Court Poor Box by March 22 next, she would strike out the charge. “If it’s not paid, I will have to convict and fine,” she said.