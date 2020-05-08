Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 8, 2020

The late Mary Wells

The death has occurred of Mary Wells (née Fahey) late of 66 Hill View, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 7th May 2020, in her 100th year. Wife of the late Tim. Mother to the late Eddie Don, Noel and Marie. Sadly missed by her son Tony, daughters Helen, Geraldine, Pat and Annette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Ann, nephews Eddie, Billy and Packie, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Due to HSE guidelines Mary's funeral will be private to immediate family only.

The late Majella Costigan

The death has occurred of Majella Costigan late of Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kathleen and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Bernie, Joan, Trish, Geri and brother Michael, sister in law Eileen, brothers in law John and Paraig, nieces Ailish and her partner Neil, Emer and her husband Conor, Aoife, Sorcha, Criona, nephew James, work colleagues in the Central Statistics Office, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Due to current government regulations, a private family funeral will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Saturday the 9th of May 2020 at 12 noon. Interment in Clonakenny Cemetery at 2pm. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Mass can be viewed live at www.twitch.tv/templemoreparish.

The late Fr Willie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Fr. Willie Hennessy late of Knocklong, Limerick / Annacarty, Tipperary, P.P.Knocklong & Glenbrohane parish, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick. Fr. Willie was ordained in 1986 and also served the parishes of Newry, Ballina - Boher and Annacarthy - Donohill. Fr. Willie passed away peacefully 6/May/2020 at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and sisters Mary, Sr. Helen & Joan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Meta, Kay, Ann and Sr. Lucy, brothers Mike, Paddy, Tom, and John, sisters in law Sheila, Patricia, Linda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, Archbishop Kieran, priests & religious in Cashel & Emly diocese, parishioners, a large circle of friends, his devoted houskeeper Rhonda and former parishoners. In compliance with Covid - 19 guidelines, Fr. Willie's funeral will be private. His funeral Mass will be streamed live on the internet, details to follow. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The late Philip Hynes

The death has occurred of Philip Hynes late of Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his sister Maeve Creamer & brothers Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lily and cherished family Philip, Deirdre and Catherine, sister Nora O'Brien, brothers Pat, Eddie and Michael, grandchildren David, Kate, Aoife, Ian, Jason, Clara and Leah, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. May Phil Rest In Peace. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Marie McCarthy

The death has occurred of Marie McCarthy (née O'Sullivan) late of Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by her daughter Nessa, brothers Thomas and Pat and sister Breda. Sadly missed by her heartbroken and beloved husband Michael, adored and devoted mother of Niall, cherished nana to Ross and Robyn. Daughter-in-law Emma, brothers Connie, Michael, Gerard, Martin and Anthony, sisters Christina and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Marie Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in St Oliver’s Church. This can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and then click mobile. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Madeline Tierney

The death has occurred of Madeline Tierney (née Mahon) late of 59 Ard Mhuire, Ballinasloe, Galway / Lorrha, Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dermot, brother Con Mahon and sister Charlotte McCabe Gunning. She will be sadly missed by her adoring family, daughter Ann-Marie, sons Niall, Dermot and Michael, daughters-in-law Kitty, Patricia and Maggie, beloved grandchildren Luke, Jessica, Dermot, Matthew, Stephen, Rachel and their partners, much loved great-grandchildren Ella, Ada and Isabelle, brothers Frank, Sean and Mike Mahon, sisters Nancy Luder, Evelyn O'Meara, Eilish O'Reilly, Beatrice Collins and Marie McKenna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Madeline’s Funeral Mass will be held privately on Saturday the 9th of May in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice Foundation.