Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 9

JOHN (WALLY) WALSH

Ard Cruidin & late of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his beloved father Ger and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Theresa, brothers Ger & David and sister Therese, grandmother Kitty, aunts and uncles, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Wally Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a family funeral mass will take place this Monday at 11 o'c in St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. His Funeral Mass can be viewed on livestream at nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 fm followed by Cremation in Shannon at approx 1 o'c.

Andy Veasey

Ballygemmane, Thurles, Tipperary

Andy Veasey, Ballygemmane, Thurles, August 7th, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Nikki, his children, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

AT REST

Reposing will take place privately followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Monday, 10th August, at 2 p.m.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mo Chara, Animal Rescue.

Barbara RYAN (née Steer)

Moanteen, Golden, Tipperary

Ryan (nee Steer), Moanteen, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Surrey, England. August 6th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Heywood Lodge, Clonmel. Barbara, deeply regretted by her loving husband Larry, family Paddy, Katie and Nick, daughters-in-law Mary and Sonya, grandchildren Louise, Megan, Kirsten, Stephanie, Michaela and Isabella, brother Brian, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 3pm and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Barnardos Ireland.

Ann Mary Morrissey (née Currams)

Frankfield, Convent Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary / Tullamore, Offaly

Formerly Fanure Fish Farm Roscrea and Tullamore Peacefully in the compassionate care of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her son Gerald. Deeply regretted by her husband Garry, (Late of Bank of Ireland). Will be sadly missed by her loving family Denise, Marina, Terence and Garrett, her brother Martin, her sisters Joan (Hussey) and Patricia (Cooke), daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea Monday morning at 10oc followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. In keeping with Government guidelines the house will be Strictly Private.

Mary Lyons

Camphill Community, Grangemockler, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Mary Lyons, late of Camphill Community Grangmockler and Glenaskough, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Died 5th of August 2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Katherine. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Annette, Claire and Elanor, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and all the staff and friends at the Camphill Community, Grangmockler.

Arriving at Grangemockler Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, the 10th of August 2020, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Kevin Hogan

Ardfort, Kilfeacle, Tipperary

HOGAN, Ardfort, Kilfeacle, Tipperary - 7th August 2020; peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Kevin, predeceased by his wife Monica (neé Nevin), deeply regretted by his sons Brendan, Kieran & Derek, daughters Helen & Louise, daughters-in-law Kate, Susan & Shauna; son-in-law Patrick & Helen’s partner Richard, grand-children Niall, Darragh, Kevin, Rachel, Tom, Eva, Anna, Susie, Sean, Faye, Caoimhe, Ellie & Fionnuala, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, good friends & neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Due to current restrictions a private mass for family & close friends will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle at 1.00pm on Sunday (Aug. 9th). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

MARY (MAISIE) FLAVIN (née McCormack)

Late of Boherlode, Ballyneety, Limerick / Toomevara, Tipperary

Late of Ballybeg, Toomevara. Peacefully at Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea. In her 100 th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Maisie Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions a family Funeral Mass will take place in Fedamore Church this Sunday at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Fedamore Graveyard.

Sheila Kirwan (née Gowen)

Duntaheen Road, Fermoy, Cork / Terryglass, Tipperary

Sheila passed away peacefully in her 94th year, in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Community Hospital Fermoy. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, sister of the late Derry, Fr. Declan (Michael) and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nephew Diarmuid, nieces Grainne, Orla (Morrison), and Sinead, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces-in-law Mary Gowen and Mary Whelan, Richard & Eoin Morrison, The Whelan family, Amy Dempsey, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joanne Kiely

Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by her loving parents Tom & Mary, brothers and sisters Thomas, Teresa, Sheila, Katie, Dinny, Maria, P.J., Anne and Michael, brothers-in-law Aidan and Niall, sister-in-law Mary, Dinny’s partner Chantelle, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, her extended family, colleagues at Cleary’s Motors, Thurles and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Alan Hewitt

Fr. Mathew Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Alan Hewitt, Fr. Mathew Terrace, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 6th August 2020 suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Ann and Eddie, sister Deirdre, brothers Eddie Jnr. and Tommy, brother in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends

May Alan Rest in Peace

Alan's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in S.s. Peter and Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to 'SHINE'

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Des (Jeremiah) Cleary

Deerpark, Kilfeacle, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Cleary, Deerpark, Kilfeacle and Glenview Sq. Tipperary Town, August 7th 2020. Des (Jeremiah) peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his daughter Evelyn, sons John and Tom, sisters Ann and Kay, brother Tommy, daughters -in-law Ica and Natalie, son-in-law Alex, grandchildren Tudor, Desmond, Adam, Paul, Tom, Amy, Eva, Jamie and Livia, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

R.I.P

Due to government restrictions, private family Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle, on Monday (August 10th) at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Bansha cemetery.

JOAN BURNS (née O MAHONY)

Ballynagleragh, Lattin, Tipperary

Joan,in the tender care of the staff at St.Clares ward,St.Patricks Hospital,Cashel.Deeply regretted by her loving family,sons, Ned,Ailbe,Paddy and Jack,her daughters,Nora Toomey,Sheila Burns and Mary Feane, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grand-children, great-grand-child Eve, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends especially her good friend Kevin O Donnell.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 9th August in The Church of The Assumption, Lattin

at 11 am.Burial afterwards in the old Cemetery,Lattin.

Due to Government restrictions HSE guidlines to be adhered to.

The family appreciate your understanding at this time.

Jamie BURKE

Raheny, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary

BURKE, Jamie – August 9th, 2020 (Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary) peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Carol; he will be very sadly missed by his partner, sisters Suzanne and Lorraine, brothers Brian and Gareth, sister-in-law Rachel, brothers-in-law Andy and Philip, friend Alan, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to St. Francis Hospice.

Alice Moloney (née Tobin)

Red City, Fethard, Tipperary

Moloney (née Tobin), Red City, Fethard, Co Tipperary, August 9th 2020, Alice; predeceased by her husband Sean, her sisters Noreen and Mary, her brothers John and Philip; deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Geraldine, John, Adrian, Louise, Mark and Claire, sisters Ann and Nellie, sons in law Paul, Steve and Declan, daughter in law Edel, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, the funeral will be for family only. The funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, will be streamed online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html . Burial will take place after Mass in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's Association of Ireland https://parkinsons.ie/



