Tipperary deaths - Thursday, August 27, 2020

The late Mary Teresa Condon

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Teresa Condon (née Pedley) late of Towneley, Pearse Street, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Montenotte, Cork, 25th August 2020, in her 96th year. Peacefully, with her family by her side, in the compassionate care of all the staff at St Martha's Nursing Home, Cahir. Maureen was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, daughter Alice and son Henry.

Deeply mourned by her son Philip, daughters Elaine, (Grogan), Mary (Payne), grandchildren, Alice, Caroline, Patrick, Kieran, Siobhan, Michael, and Kate, sons-in-law, Oliver and Geoff, daughters-in-law, Anne and Becky, friend and carer Mary Crowe and extended family, neighbours and friends.She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.RIP. She brought colour into all of our lives and she leaves behind a legacy she can be proud of. Her funeral cortege will leave her residence in Pearse Street, Cahir on Thursday, 27th August 2020, to arrive at St Mary's Church Cahir, for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Please remember Maureen in your prayers on Thursday afternoon. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, there is a limit of 50 attendees for Mass, and Maureen's burial is private to family and close friends only. You are welcome to send a message of sympathy by the traditional manner. Maureen's Requiem Mass will be broadcast on 106.2 FM, Maureen's family are very grateful for your support and co-operation and understanding at this sad time. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace. The Lord is My Shepherd, there is nothing I shall want. All enquiries please to Condon`s Funeral Directors, Cahir, 052 7441216

The late Pat Fahey

The death has occurred of Pat Fahey, Birmingham, England and formerly Barron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Pat passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th August 2020 after a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Michelle, son Stephen, grand-children Claire and John and great-grandson Kian, brothers, sisters, John’s partner Sami, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace A private mass will be held for Pat in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Thursday evening. Burial will take place in Birmingham at a future date.

The late Nora O'Brien

The death has occurred of Nora O'Brien (née Hynes) late of Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-Deceased by her beloved husband Billy and brothers John, Joseph, Philip and sister Maeve. Deeply regretted by her loving family Patricia (Leo), Donie, Kieran, Noreen (Coffey), Willie and Valarie (Quinn). Brothers Eddie, Pat and Micheal. Grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews cousins relatives neighbors and friends. May Nora Rest In Peace. Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 10 o’c in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late James Gildea

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Gildea late of Rathmanna, Thurles, Tipperary / Tubbercurry, Sligo. In the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his family, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Family Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday at 1.30 p.m. which may be viewed live on thurlesparish.ie followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House strictly private.

The late Angelina Kennedy

The death has occurred of Angelina Kennedy (née Bailey) late of Tombricane, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Julie, son Peter, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Jinah, grandchildren Kevin, Aoife, Eoin and John-Patrick, sister Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral leaving Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Friday morning at 10:30am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10:45 for family mass at 11 am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokane or on www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/Borrisokane. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.Angelina’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Stephen Lewis

The death has occurred of Stephen Lewis late of Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Tipperary and formerly of Bristol, England. Married to Mary Hennessey, formerly from Laffansbridge, Killenaule. He will be sadly missed by his brother in law Michael and all of his friends in Laffansbridge and Killenaule. May he rest in peace. His Funeral will take place in England in the coming weeks. We will update the notice when we have this information.

The late June Molony

The death has occurred of June Molony (née Fogarty) late of Ballinamona, Cashel, Tipperary. June, died peacefully with her two loving daughters by her side. Daughter of the late Mick and Teresa Fogarty, sister of the late Michael and Denis Fogarty. June will be sadly missed by her daughters Ruth and Kate, grandchildren Kamryn, Lacey, Toby and baby Oscar, son-in-law Brendan, future son-in-law Brian, brother Pat, uncle Denis, nieces, nephews and all her friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing for family and close friends at her home Ballinamona, Eircode E25Y754 on Thursday from 12 noon onwards. June’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, due to Government guidelines the funeral mass will be private, but we would invite all to join us at 12:40pm in a walk from the church to Cormac’s Cemetery to celebrate June’s life and escort her to her final resting place.

The late Carmel Sheedy

The death has occurred of Carmel Sheedy (née Lynes) late of Fermoy Road, Mitchelstown, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary / Sligo. On August 25th, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital, CARMEL (née Lynes), B.A. HDE, Fermoy Road, Mitchelstown and formerly of Thurles and Sligo. Deeply mourned by her husband Jerry and her children Pádraig, Derval, Diarmuid, Muireann and Gráinne, her sister Kathleen Burke and brother Diarmuid Lynes.

Sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren Ella Mae and Toby Cromie, Jack, Dara, Conor and Caoimhe Sheedy, Thomas and Saoirse Hussell, Paddy and Clodagh Styles, her sons-in-law Sam, David and Richard, her daughter-in-law Eva also by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, colleagues from Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown and a wide circle of friends. Requiescat in pace.

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding COVID-19, Carmel’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Carmel’s funeral cortege will leave her residence and travel via Fermoy Road and Upper Cork Street for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown on Saturday (29th August) at 12 noon followed by Interment in Brigown New Cemetery. Carmel’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.mitchelstownparish.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if desired to cuhcharity.ie.

The late Helen Stokes

The death has occurred of Helen Stokes late of Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary. Helen passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home in Los Angeles, California on 23 August 2020 aged 73. Predeceased by her brother James; she will be sadly missed by her brothers Tom and John Stokes, sisters-in-law Joan Stokes and Thelma Pinto, and niece and nephews Edward, John, James, Tom, Rachel and Matthew Stokes. A Memorial Service will be held in Glengoole later in 2020. Helen will be interred in California.

The late Mary Ward

The death has occurred of Mary Ward (née Eardley) late of Leitrim village, Carrick on Shannon and formerly of Kerry Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, passed away peacefully on August 26th 2020 surrounded by her family and in the loving care of Havenwood Nursing Care Facility in Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Philip and son Aidan. Deeply missed by her daughters Lisa and Niamh, sons-in-law Jamie and Tom and grandchildren Jane, Ethan and Aoibheann, her brother Joe, sister Lillie, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and life long friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, a private family funeral will take place the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11am , August 28th 2020. This can be watched online at parishchurch.net. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolences may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland (alzheimer.ie).