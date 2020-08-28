Tipperary deaths - Friday, August 28, 2020

The late Elizabeth Cleary

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Cleary (née Kennedy) late of Kilgorteen, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Margaret Vickers, Bridie Hamill, Chris Cosgrave, Sr.Bernadette and brother William. Deeply regretted by her loving family Frank, Pat & Eddie, sisters Kathleen Kozminsky (Aus) & Nancy Kennedy, grandchildren Aine & Aishling, daughter-in-law Frances and by Suzanne, brother-in-law Con, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Lil Rest In Peace

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late William Costello

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Costello late of Ormond Street, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn) 27th of August 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Bushy Park Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Declan, Michael & William, daughters Patricia & Helen, daughters-in-law Kate, Norma & Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. The family would like to thank the staff & management of Bushy Park Nursing Home for the wonderful care of Billy. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday evening from 5’oc to 6’oc. Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Colette Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Colette Geoghegan (née Molloy) late of Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary and formerly of Drangan, August 26th 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ciaran, her daughters Aisling, Emma and Roisín, her parents Jim and Margaret, brothers , sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Colette's Wake and Funeral Mass will be for family only. The Funeral Mass can be watched online from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am on Sunday at parishchurch.net. Colette will then be taken for a private cremation ceremony. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Clonmel Cancer Care. Messages of support and condolence may be left for the family on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.