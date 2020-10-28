Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The late Mary Ahern

The death has occurred of Mary Ahern (née Tuohy) late of Annaholty, Birdhill, Tipperary. October 26th 2020 peacefully in the presence of her loving family. beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving son Dara, brothers Tom and Pat, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Saturday, 31st October, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House Private please.

The late Jimmy Alymer

The death has occurred of Jimmy Alymer late of Ballyvistea, Emly, Tipperary, October 27th 2020, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital, Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by his family, kind neighbours and his many friends, especially John O’Brien and Carmel and Patsy Byrne. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing this Wednesday evening from 7pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home Kilmallock, followed by evening prayer at 8pm, with funeral to arrive Thursday for 11:30am Requiem Mass at St. Ailbe’s Church, Emly, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Jimmys funeral will be live streemed at www.emly.ie

In compliance with current guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 mourners please. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence link on RIP.ie, emailed to daffyscondolences@gmail.com or can be posted to Daffy Funeral Directors, Kilmallock. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Megan Carroll

The death has occurred of Megan Carroll late of Killeen, Killoscully, Tipperary and formerly of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, 25th October 2020, after a long illness, aged 23 years. Sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken parents Liam and Debbie, brother Adam, sister Hannah, nephew Noah, Adam’s partner Michelle, grandparents Connie and Margaret, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving at Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell, on Friday, 30th October, for burial at 3pm. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.

The late Teresa Fahy

The death has occurred of Teresa Fahy late of Oaklawn Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Shop Street, Tuam, Galway. Peacefully at U.H.G. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Nell, her nieces and nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to level 5 Government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday at 1pm in St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. Please leave message of condolence on RIP.ie. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace

The late Tommy Hourigan

The death has occurred of Tommy Hourigan late of St.Josephs Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia and cherished family Thomas, Audrey, Hazel, Jason, Neill, Kieran, Chloe and Anthony, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen & Margaret, aunts Peggy & Teresa, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Tommy Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2FM. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Patrick Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kavanagh formerly of Gladstone Street and St.Mary`s Place Clonmel and Late of Maple Lane, Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Patrick (Paddy), sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Eleanor, daughters Laura and Patricia, son Stephen, brother Tom, sisters Ethna, Ann and Sheila, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in SS Peter & Paul's church followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the funeral mass on the church livestream service: www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Messages of sympathy for Paddy's family can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Monica Lynch

The death has occurred of Monica Lynch late of ''An Grianan'', Moatabulcane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. October 26th 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of her family after a long illness bravely borne, Monica. Predeceased by her beloved parents Michael and Irene. Very sadly missed by her sister Irene, brothers John, Michael, Tom and Peter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a very wide circle of friends.

Due to to government restrictions on Covid-19, family Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12 noon in in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish and burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Click on the link on RIP.ie for book of condolences.