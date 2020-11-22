Tipperary deaths - Sunday, November 22, 2020

The late Sean Clifford

The death has occurred of Sean Clifford late of Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary. Tragically, following an accident. Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Kevin and sisters Pauline & Susan, brother in law Andy and his Goddaughter Phoebe, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. May Sean Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. No handshaking and please wear face coverings in the funeral home. A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Patsy Ryan

The death has occurred of Patsy Ryan late of Ardarra, Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Mucklin, Dolla. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by his beloved sons Alan & Oliver. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and cherished family, daughter Judy & sons Nicky and Conor, their partners Paddy & Eimear, adored grandchildren Eoin, Oran & Patrick, brother Larry & sister Mary, niece Caroline, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, kind neighbours & friends. May Patsy Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Patsy will take place at St. Mary's Church, Portroe, this Tuesday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, can view the service here: www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Murphy

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née O'Dwyer) late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and late of Emly, Co. Tipperary. 20th November 2020 (peacefully) at St James Hospital, beloved wife of Pat, predeceased by her brothers Martin and Bill, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre and son Colm, grandchildren Isabel, Oisín, Dahlia and Louise, brother Michael, son-in-law Jeff, daughter-in-law Nicola, sisters-in-law Anne, Pauline and Triona, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place due to current Government guidelines. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on (Tuesday) 24th November at 10am on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham. Messages of condolences of Mary’s family may be left on the ‘CONDOLENCE’ section on RIP.ie. No flowers please.

The late Jacqueline Prior

The death has occurred of Jacqueline (Jackie) Prior (née Slein) late of Lios Padraig, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her daughters Becky and Grace, her son Jack, mother Jean, father Bart, partner Tim, sisters Karen, Jean and Lorraine, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Monday in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Jackie's Requiem Mass can be viewed live here https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh. For those who would like to attend but cannot you may leave a message of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Peter Redmond

The death has occurred of Peter Redmond late of Toureen, Cahir, Tipperary / Rosslare, Wexford and Dublin. Peter passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister in law Anita, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and good friends. Peter's Funeral mass will livestreamed, the link will be available here as soon the arrangements are finalised on Monday.The condolence book is open for those who wish to express their sympathies. Please use the link below. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Michael Sutton

The death has occurred of Michael Sutton late of 17 Willowmere Drive, Thurles and formerly of Montore, Dunkerrin, November 21st, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Stella (nee Kelly, Durrow) and his brother Georgie, loving Dad to Michelle, Diarmuid, Kevin, Owen and Martin. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, son-in-law Salvador, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Michael, John Joe, Martin and Kieran, his brothers John, William, Timothy, Eddie, Jerry and Joe, his sisters Josie Phelan and Peggy Daly, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, limited to 25 family members only, on this Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on thurlesparish.ie followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please use the condolence section on RIP.ie to express your sympathies to Michael's family. Thank you. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.