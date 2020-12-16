Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The late Larry Moloney

The death has occurred of Larry Moloney late of London and formerly 4 Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. After a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Séamus and Ellen. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Jim, Paddy, Helen, Billy, Breda, Mary, Sylvia, Martin, Esther, Angela, Claire, Gerry and Rosie, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace. A private cremation will take place in London. Requiem Mass and internment of ashes will take place in Thurles in the new year. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Jack Doherty

The death has occurred of Jack Doherty late of Aughnagomaun, Horse & Jockey, Thurles and formerly of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. December 14th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Jack, beloved husband of the late Noreen, father of the late Noel and brother of the late Billy, Larry and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, sons Thomas, Sean, Martin and Larry, daughters Janet, Kathleen, Antoinette, Breda, Eileen and Jacqui, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral Mass takes place on Friday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Vincent Hanley

The death has occurred of Vincent (James) Hanley late of Killimor, Galway and formerly Templemore Co. Tipperary in his 87th year. 14th December 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Vincent will be greatly missed by his loving daughters Debbie, Daphne and Sarah, his granddaughter Alisha, his grandson Adam, his former wife Maisie, his brother Billy and his wife Jo, his sister Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass at 12pm tomorrow, Wednesday, in St. Joseph's Church, Killimor, and burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

In keeping with current Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be for family only. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, personal messages are welcome and gratefully received by the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. Please follow government guidelines on social distancing, refrain from shaking hands and please wear a mask. Thank you.

The late Gary Lanigan

The death has occurred of Gary Lanigan late of 1 Castlelea view, Portarlington, Laois and formerly Marlstone, Thurles, County Tipperary. Suddenly. Loving brother of the late Josh. Sadly missed by his loving partner Gabrielle and their daughter Madison. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Regina, stepfather Kevin, brothers Cormac and Taylor, sister Kerri, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private family cremation service to take place afterwards. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Social Distancing being observed. You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Gary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to Pieta House. https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/

The late Martin Mc Carthy

The death has occurred of Martin Mc Carthy late of Gurteenakilla, Newtown, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary, December 15th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved son of the late James. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, sister Clare (Deere), brother James Jnr., brother-in-law Colm, niece Isabel, uncles and aunt, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Martin Rest In Peace

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Stroke foundation.

The late Peter Paul O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Peter Paul O'Dwyer late of Ballingarrane, Clonmel, Tipperary,13th December 2020 peacefully at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Mary and Gemma, sons John, Michael, Martin, Peter and Joseph, daughters-in-law Marion, Debbie and Ann, son-in-law Gary, John’s Partner Grainne, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Peter Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church. Peter’s Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 12.45 pm on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 1pm, which may be watched live via the St. Mary’s Parish Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Peter’s family on the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

The late Mary Teehan

The death has occurred of Mary “Mai” Teehan (née Carroll) late of Cloneganna, Dunkerrin, Offaly / Birr, Offaly / Tipperary December 15th 2020 in her 97th year peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother & granny predeceased by her loving husband Roddy, daughters Mary & Josie, grandsons Brian & baby Martin, sisters Nonie, Sadie & Peggy brothers Willie & Jimmy. Sadly missed by sons Eddie, Con, Fr. Willie & Roddy daughters Susie, Nora, Mary & Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, nieces & nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours.

Rest in Peace. Private Funeral Mass in Dunkerrin Church on Friday 18th December at 11am followed by interment in Dunkerrin New Cemetery afterwards . Please adhere to H.S.E. guidelines. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Social Services Dunkerrin/ Moneygall.