'Rest in Peace': Tipperary deaths and funeral details over the Christmas period

Martin MORIARTY

Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary / Killorglin, Kerry

Moriarty, Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, December 24th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Martin, beloved son of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, sons Cathal and Jack, mother Bridie, brothers Sean and Brendan, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restriction on Covid-19, Martin’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday at 12.00 noon on http://funeralslive.ie/martin-moriarty/.

Liam Cooke

Iona Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gertie (née Byrne) and son Bill. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters Kayren and Denise, grandchildren Liam, Kelvin, Ella and Bill, great-grandchildren Liam, Conor and Caitlin, son-in-law Seamus, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines; Liam's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 28th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

John (Jack) Ryan

Ballinacourty, Aherlow, Tipperary

Ryan, Ballinacourty, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. 24th December 2020. John (Jack) Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Shirley, sons John & Marcus, brothers John-Joseph & Pat, daughters-in-law Aileen & Fiona, sisters-in-law Isabel (Ryan, Youghal), Margaret (O' Donnell, Aherlow), Mary (Morey, Charleville), grandchildren Christina, Danny & Christian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Jack's cortége will leave his residence Monday morning at 11am for funeral Mass at 11.30am in Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook here. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions funeral will be private for family & close friends.

KATHLEEN FLYNN (née HEFFERNAN)

St Patrick's Terrace & late of Ballybreeda, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Originally from Ballinleenty, Tipperary. Suddenly, on 23rd December 2020. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons, PJ and John, daughter-in-law Anne-Ita, cherished grandchildren Shauna, Orlaith and Tiernan. Pre-deceased by her husband Pa, brothers Timmie (twin), Martin, Jerry, William and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family funeral will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Monday, December 28th. Departing from John’s house in Capparoe at 10:45am to arrive (via Ballybreeda) at Silvermines Church for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery, Nenagh.

Fr. Joseph Dooley

Thurles, Tipperary

Fr Joseph Dooley, retired parish priest of the diocese of Bathurst Australia and native of Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Died on the 25th of December 2020.

Funeral will be in Australia.

Patrick (Paddy) LONERGAN

`The Elms`, Knockgraffon, Cahir, Tipperary

Lonergan, ‘The Elms’, Knockgraffon, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, December 25th 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family after an illness borne with patience and dignity. Patrick (Paddy), beloved brother of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maire, sons Padhraic, Sean and Colm, daughters-in-law Lena, Mary-Kate and Laura, grandchildren Ethan, Orran, Maisy, Joseph and Jesse, brothers Jack, Eddie and Val, sisters Alice, Margaret, Breda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Paddy’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday 28th at 12 noon on http://funeralslive.ie/paddy-lonergan/ . Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Lewy Body Parkinson’s research at the Institute of Neurology, 57 Eccles Street, Dublin. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below

Paddy's family wish to thank Dr. Willie Ryan & his staff Cashel, O'Dwyer's Pharmacy & their staff Cashel, the HSE and Home Instead Carers who loving cared for Paddy, the Public Health Nurses and ancillary HSE staff, Fr. Michael Kennedy P.P. and Fr. Bobby Fletcher P.P., also our thanks to the staff of the Respite and Day Centers South Tipperary and for the last three weeks the loving and expert care given by the staff at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Micéal (Michael) Kearney

St Vincent`s Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kearney: St Vincent’s Court, Tipperary Town and Cappamurra, Dundrum, December 24th 2020. Unexpectedly at his residence. Micéal (Michael): Pre-deceased by his sisters Eileen (Dunlea) and Mary (O’Leary Keating). Deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sister in law Alice, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a family only Funeral Mass takes place on Monday (28th Dec) in the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore at 11am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/ followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Marguerite Fergus (née Walsh)

Derrintubbrid, Boherbue, Cork / Tipperary

Fergus (née Walsh) Marguerite, Cork, (but Tipperary at heart) on the 24/12/2020, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Marguerite was pre-deceased by her husband Barry, son Keith, brother Pat and sister Katherine. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Marianne & Suzanne, sister Rosaleen, son-in-law Roy, grandchildren Rian, Aoife, Emer, Cora, also by her many relatives and friends.

May Marguerite Rest in Peace.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date when current government restrictions are lifted.

Philomena (Phil) PHELAN (née Nugent)

Carron, Cashel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Phelan (nee Nugent), Carron, Cashel and formerly of Kilmoyler, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, December 27th 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Philomena (Phil), beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Matt, Margaret and Kitty English. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Tony, David and Martin, daughters-in-law Margaret, Jan, Gráinne and Rosaleen, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, Philomena’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Tuesday at 11.30am on http://funeralslive.ie/philomena-phelan/.

James (Jimmy) Bolger

Killaghy, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Bolger, Mount Sion, Tipperary Town & formerly Killaghy, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co Tipperary, 25th December 2020. James, (Jimmy / Jim), predeceased by his brother Christy Scott & parents, Kitty and Michael Bolger. Sadly missed by his brothers, Paddy, Marty, Michael, Johnny & Billy Scott, sisters Julia, Theresa, Anna and Lily, uncle Stephen & aunt Alice, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff at Mount Sion and Cluain, Clonmel.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 30th December, 2020 at 11.30 am in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral a link will be provided below prior to Requiem Mass on Wednesday.

Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below.



In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

Teresa Bannon (née Ahern)

Nenagh, Tipperary / Leixlip, Kildare

Teresa Bannon, (nee Ahern), Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, late of Easton Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycommon, Nenagh, 26th December 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise (Ryan) (Nenagh), son-in-law Philip, her adored granddaughters Paula and Clodagh, nephew Paddy Kennedy, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Tuesday, December 29th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, at 2.15pm approx. with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on the parish Radio at 106.2 fm

Matthias (Thiasy) Allen

Killeen, Newport, Tipperary

Allen, Matthias (Thiasy), Killeen, Newport, Co. Tipperary. December 27th 2020, peacefully at his home. Beloved father of the late Breda and brother of the late Sr. Breda Allen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maeve, sons Joe, Michael, William, Matthias (Jnr), daughters Mary, Kathleen, Maeve (Jnr), and Elizabeth, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brother William (Chicago), sisters in law Sr. Breda Ryan and Josephine McNamara, cousin Timmy Fogarty, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Tuesday, 29th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv , search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.