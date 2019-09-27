Clonmel Golf Ladies celebrate great year with new members and a new Vice-Captain

The recent Ladies Day at Clonmel Golf celebrated the end of another great golfing season on and off the course.

There was a great turnout, with over 50 ladies taking to the fairways on a wet and windy morning. The new Get Into Golf Ladies also took part in Scramble. A great night was held in the clubhouse where the Get Into Golf Ladies joined the existing lady members for a lovely meal.

The club also announced its new Lady Vice Captain on the night when incoming captain Maud Shee informed those present who would take on the role of captaincy in twelve months time. Congratulations to Christine Hickey, a very popular member, on taking up the position.

The Get Into Golf ladies pictured below with some existing lady members at Clonmel Golf Club:

Back: Siobhán O’Connell, Catherine Ryan, Ciara Lowe, Kelly Tobin, Linda Cronin, Laurena Duggan, Mags Leahy, Aine Butler, Geraldine Tobin, Kim Ronan, Mary Hoctor, Fionula McGeever, Angela Ryan.

Front: Maud Shee, Lady Vice Captain, Ann Leavy, GIG Co-ordinator, Lady Captain Deirdre Ronan, Mary Burke, GIG Co-ordinator.