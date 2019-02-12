2019 St Patricks Day Parade theme is ‘Cashel 700’

Cashel’s St Patrick’s Day Parade is Cashel’s largest free community event, help us to make it worthy of a 700 year birthday party.

Organiser Declan Burgess said planning is underway for the 2019 parade with our theme being ‘Cashel 700’.

Declan said, “our parade this year is on Sunday, March 17. The committee is hard at work ensuring Cashel has a fun, safe and entertaining parade for Cashel.”

In 1319, Cashel’s walls began construction, and over the next five years the shape of the town would be created.

Today the modern town sits in that ancient footprint, a distinct urban place carved out beyond the famous Rock.

In an age of barriers and borders, where bridges need to be built and barricades torn down, Cashel reminds us what walls stand for and what standing walls represent.

The fundamental reasons for building walls have been the same for 700 years, the freedom from their restraints challenges us as a society to be good neighbours and honest traders.

Perspectives within and without the walls inform our sense of self and our identities in relation to others.

For 700 years the town of Cashel has welcomed the world to its door step. Let’s celebrate that tradition of hospitality in 2019.

Chairperson Sean Laffey said, “keep an eye on our facebook page for more updates on the parade”.