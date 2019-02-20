The Thurles St. Patrick's Parade 2019 will take place on March 17 starting from Abbey Road at 4pm. The preparations are well underway to make this another memorable parade. The participation of local groups is what makes the parade a success, we are looking forward to new and exciting entrants again this year, displaying their skills and talent.

The theme for this year's parade is "Team Green is Theme Green 2019", the green theme is part of the growing awareness that mankind is polluting our oceans beyond the point of recovery.

The amount of plastic waste floating in the oceans is growing at an increasing and alarming rate. Of the 260 million tons of plastic the world produces each year, about 10 percent ends up in the Ocean, according to a Greenpeace report (Plastic Debris in the World's Oceans, 2006). Seventy percent of the mass eventually sinks, damaging life on the seabed.

The theme is a universal one and is resonating with young and old who value plant and animal life.

We are delighted to announce our Guest of Honour is a well known local environmentalist and campaigner Mr. Michael Long of Cabragh Wetlands, Thurles Fair Trade Association and the Thurles Country Market.

The Thurles St. Patrick's Day Committee are calling on all schools to bring your ideas to the parade, and shows us how your school would destroy the plastic monster lurking in our oceans. We are asking businesses and traders to showcase their businesses and how you can help to make a better environment for us all. We want clubs and societies to parade their talents and display their achievements in working hard for a better environment.

Entry forms and details are available on facebook page Thurlespaddiesday and our website at www.stpatricksday

thurles.com. Please fill in and return entry forms as soon as possible in order to ensure the smooth running of the parade in accordance with the requirements under health and safety protocols.

Participants and entrants are asked to assemble at 3.30pm at LIDL Supermarket and await for their placement in the parade order.

The Parade Committee would like to thank all our sponsors to date, the people of Thurles, Moyne, Holycross, Ballycahill, Borrisoleigh, Upperchurch and Drombane for their continued generosity.