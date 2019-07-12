Tipperary circuit court judge Tom Teehan steps down after 13 years on bench

Tributes have been paid to Judge Tom Teehan, who has retired from the circuit court after 13 years on the bench in Tipperary.

Judge Teehan, from Castlecomer in County Kilkenny, practised on the South Eastern circuit before he was called to the bar in 1971.

Leading the tributes on his last day in Nenagh court, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that she knew Judge Teehan when she was a solicitor and, the first day she encountered him she had been struck by the respect and courtesy had shown.

“My view has never changed,” she said. “He will be a huge loss to the bench but our loss is his family’s gain.”

Solicitor Maria Flanagan, on behalf of the Tipperary Solicitors’ Bar Association, echoed Judge MacGrath’s words and added that Judge Teehan had shown “compassion, kindness and understanding” when dealing with cases.

Frank Quirke, BL, on behalf of the Tipperary Bar Association, described Judge Teehan as a “model judge” who listened to every argument “good or bad”.

Mr Quirke said Judge Teehan had served the South Eastern circuit for just under 50 years.

Supt David Nolan read out a tribute from the gardaí in Waterford, where Judge Teehan had served as State prosecutor.

On his own behalf, he said that Judge Teehan had been a “perfect appointment to the bench”.

Deputy county registrar Roger Quirke said it had been an honour to serve with Judge Teehan.

He also paid tribute to Judge Teehan’s crier, John Gannon, who also retired last week.

Judge Teehan also paid tribute to Mr Gannon, saying it had been “a privilege to have him by my side”.

Judge Teehan said he had been “very lucky to work with some extraordinary figures in the law”.

He said that three people from Nenagh continued to attain the high level of standard in law - Michael Delaney, SC; Patrick Treacy, SC, and Judge Michael MacGrath.

He had also been fortunate to work with Tipperary solicitors such as Patrick Treacy, who was still working despite being in his 90th decade.

Recalling some of the solicitors he had knwn, he mentioned, among others, the late David Maloney, Pat O’Meara, Frank Gleeson, Eugene Tormey, Joe Kelly and his son, also Joe, Brendan Hyland, Paddy O’Connor, Joe O’Connor, Jack and Sheila Devitt and Paul Malone, as well as David Hodgins, Jim Devine and Michael and Noel O’Meara.

“There is not a profession in the world that meets the standards of the Irish Bar,” he said.

Judge Teehan said that he will carry “nothing but the happiest of memories into retirement”.