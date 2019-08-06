Two are remanded in custody over burglaries in Tipperary

Two men with addresses in Tipperary have been remanded in custody in relation to a number of burglaries in the Premier County.

The men were arrested last Thursday following a garda raid in Clonmel and brought before a special sitting of Cashel Court on Saturday, where they were refused bail.

The men were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 following a raid in Clonmel by gardaí from the Tipperary and Waterford divisions, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit along with Detective Gardai from Kilkenny, Carlow and Mallow.

A large number of items, including 14 mobiles phones, and three vehicles were seized during the search.

The men were charged in relation to a burglary at Stakelums, Thurles, on July 27, 2019, as well as a burglary at Aldi, Carrick on Suir on May 30; burglary at the Pike Service Station, Dungarvan, on June 10; burglary at Glanbia, Ballinmault, Dungarvan on June 28; burglary at Currys/PC Word, Limerick on May 24, and theft at ESB, Cullinagh, Kilmeaden, on June 15.

Det Insp Seamus Maher, Thurles Garda station said that the investigation teams were in the process of preparing investigation files which will be forwarded to the DPP.

He acknowledged the inter-regional collaboration with colleagues and thanked local communities for their support.