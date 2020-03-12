Tipperary Garda drugs unit seizes suspected cannabis

A male was arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of approximately €900 worth of suspected cannabis in Borrisokane.

The seizure was made following a search in the area by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit.

In other crime, a man in his 20s has been arrested over calling to homes in the Nenagh district and receiving money under false pretences.

The man was arrested in Limerick last Friday. He has since been charged in relation to more than 30 theft and fraud offences in locations across Munster, including Nenagh and Cloughjordan in recent weeks.

Gardaí allege that the suspect called to several homes pretending to be a representative of a company and that he unlawfully received payment.