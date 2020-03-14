Mass cancelled in Cashel and Emly but Thurles parish to stream live at 11:00am

As the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly has announced the cessation of all Masses for the immediate future in a response to the coronavirus, Thurles parish has revealed that it will live stream daily Mass on its website at 11:00am.

The Church has been challenged to continue bringing its message to the faithful despite the ban on gatherings of more than 100 at indoor events. And, Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly has informed his diocese of the arrangements going forward.

In a state issued, Archbishop Kieran said:

"The public celebration of Mass in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly (with the exception of Funeral Mass and the Celebration of Marriage complying with the maximum attendance of 100) is suspended until and including Sunday 29 March, with immediate effect. It is necessary to cancel both weekend and daily Masses as it is not possible to comply with the public health authority’s requirement to have less than 100 people gathering indoors in both town and country churches across the Archdiocese.

"While the cancellation of all Masses is regrettable, it communicates to our parish communities the serious impact of Covid-19. The obligation to be physically present at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days (including Saint Patrick’s Day) is suspended for everybody until further notice. Priests will continue to remember the needs of parishioners at Mass celebrated privately.

"Parishioners are encouraged to visit their local church for prayer, and also to pray at home: praying for the sick, for those who are caring for the sick and for all who are working so hard to protect us. All families are encouraged to celebrate Sunday in a prayerful and meaningful manner at home. I ask that all modern means of communication – radio, webcam etc. be used to assist our communities to join spiritually in the celebration of Mass.

"May we care for each other with kindness and patience in every possible way."

For those who wish to watch Mass live on the Thurles parish website, simply log onto the website www.thurlesparish.ie and follow the instructions. Other parishes around the Archdiocese, and in the diocese of Killalloe, and Waterford and Lismore pertinent to Tipperary, will be streaming live Mass also, as well as RTE and other forms of media.