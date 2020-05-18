Co. Tipperary student is elected to national executive of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union

Emer Neville, a 5th year student in Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel has been elected to the National Student Executive of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU).

She will serve in the role of Communications Officer, a mandate which will last for the next year.

The ISSU is the national representative body for second-level student councils, and has been particularly active and involved in the ongoing talks regarding State exams in recent weeks. There are 425 member schools of the ISSU, and student officers aim to represent the students of these schools in all matters regarding education. Emer will be a part of a team of 12, leading the organisation and its work until summer 2021.

Emer said: “I’ve been involved with ISSU for quite some time and having seen several elections pass by I can say with certainty that the standard of this year’s candidates was unlike any other, it really was anyone’s game.

“Getting elected to the NSE was the greatest honour and I really can’t describe in words how much it means to me.”

IThe appetite among students for representative student voices was strong this year, with more then 300 students joining the online Annual Assembly, which is traditionally held in Liberty Hall, Dublin.

Emer said that she ran for the role because “so many students, particularly rural students, are being left from the conversations. They’re not getting a say in the decisions that affect them and they’re not having their voices heard. I wanted to change that.

“I want to help make ISSU a household name and I knew the perfect position to do just that was Communications Officer.”

There is a strong tradition of Tipperary students serving on the Executive, with outgoing President Ciara Fanning hailing from Cahir. She attended Loreto, Clonmel.

Following on from the whirlwind campaign and jam-packed few weeks for the union, Emer is excited about her new role,

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the newly elected NSE and working with them to create positive change for students. I’m looking forward to a brighter future for ISSU where more rural students will have access to the union and hopefully increasing the number of member schools and having more students join us in the fight for student voice”.

Emer will take up office for her 12-month term in June.