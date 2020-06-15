WATCH: 'Come forward and don't be afraid,' says abuse survivor as Tipperary man jailed

"Come forward and don’t be afraid," are the words of one of the women whose father James O'Reilly was jailed for 20 years for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his seven daughters and his younger sister.

The Tipperary man has been jailed for 20 years for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister and seven daughters over a 23-year period.

From 1977 to 2000, James O'Reilly (75) subjected the young girls to “horrific” sexual abuse, as well as physical beatings, starvation and degradation, the Central Criminal Court heard on Monday.

O'Reilly of Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary pleaded not guilty to 81 counts of rape and sexual abuse. Last December, after a five week trial, a jury convicted him of 58 counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault.

Outside court on Monday, one of the women reacted to the sentencing and appealed to other victims of abuse to come forward.

In her victim impact statement, which she read out in court, Philomena Connors said she sometimes thinks why did her mother have her and wishes she had never been born. She said she always had emptiness in her heart and she still has to this day.

Christine Rooney, the accused man's sister, said she felt like her brother had stolen her childhood and education. She said these were things she could never get back.

Ms Rooney said her brother thought he could control her with fear and it worked. She said he would not feed her and she had to beg for food outside.

“He will not beat me,” Ms Rooney said. She said in her view he should never be free to cause the pain and misery he inflicted on her to anyone else.

Helen O'Donoghue said she had no education, no life and her father took everything from her. She said she has put up with being raped, starved and beaten all her life.

Ms O'Donoghue said she feels suicidal at times and it is her kids that keep her going. She said she has never had the love of parents to this day.

She said as a child she did not know what a Christmas present was or what Christmas dinner was. She said she did not even know what age she was until she got married.

Ms O'Donoghue said she had never learned to read or write and would have loved to go to school. She said she could not make a life for herself as she did not know how.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said a life sentence was the appropriate starting point based on the horrific facts. He said the mitigating factors presented carried little weight and that the main factor submitted in mitigation was O'Reilly's age.

He noted that O'Reilly was in robust good health when he was interviewed four years ago but there was evidence his health has deteriorated since. He said the court was leaving it the executive to engage in any future intervention of the custodial sentence because of infirmity.

He said the difference between a life sentence and a lengthy but finite sentence may be academic given O’Reilly’s age.

He imposed a range of sentences from two years to twenty years. A number of victims sobbed during the sentence hearing and as sentence was passed.

Garnet Orange SC, defending, submitted that his client has no previous convictions and has never been on garda radar. Mr Orange asked the court to have regard for an elderly man facing a lengthy sentence who also has hearing difficulties.