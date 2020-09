REVEALED: Breakdown of Tipperary Covid-19 cases in your local area

The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Tipperary have been revealed.

For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows:

Cahir

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 14,717

Carrick-on-Suir

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 19,440

Cashel-Tipperary

Confirmed cases in LEA: 6

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 21.9

Total population of LEA: 27,382

Clonmel

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 24,310

Nenagh

Confirmed cases in LEA: 5

LEA rate per 100,000 pop: 23.4

Total population of LEA: 21,373

Newport

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 pop: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 16,355

Roscrea-Templemore

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 16,594

Thurles

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 19,382