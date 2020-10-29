New CCTV cameras for Newcastle after anti-social behaviour issues and 'mindless vandalism'

Tigh na nDaoine has been awarded €2,500 for the installation of security cameras around the premises under the Community Enhancement Programme Grant with Tipperary County Council, Cllr Máirín McGrath has said.

In a post on Facebook, she said: "After antisocial behaviour issues here last year, the cameras are a welcome addition and will hopefully prevent anymore mindless vandalism."

"Great to have local man John Meehan from JME Security Systems install the CCTV for us."