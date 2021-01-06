Covid lockdown blow as weddings at Tipperary hotel postponed until later in the year

Covid-19 will have a “significant impact” on the future of the hospitality industry, according to the general manager of a Tipperary hotel.

Raheen House Hotel general manager Mark Ryan said business at the Clonmel hotel dropped 50% as a result of Covid-19 restrictions in 2020.

“We were trying to accommodate people as safely as possible, which reduced capacity and ultimately our income,” Mr Ryan said.

“We are a wedding venue and a lot of our weddings have been postponed until later this year. The weddings that we did accommodate last year had reduced capacity, which from a financial perspective was very difficult,” he continued.

To offset the financial impact of Covid-19, Raheen House Hotel is operating a takeaway service on Sundays.