06/09/2021

Two-bed terraced house in busy Tipperary town go up for sale online for €45,000

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

44 Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

For sale by online auction, this small two-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse requires complete renovation and is a work in progress.

Bid now ahead of the sale on the 30th of September 2021 - the reserve price is €45,000. 

It is centrally located on the Mountain Road within easy walking distance of the centre of the historic town of Cahir.

The property has the benefit of a secure enclosed back yard and is competitively priced with a declared reserve of €45,000.

To view the full property, click here. 

