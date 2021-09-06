Two-bed terraced house in busy Tipperary town go up for sale online for €45,000

44 Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary
For sale by online auction, this small two-bedroom mid-terrace townhouse requires complete renovation and is a work in progress.
Bid now ahead of the sale on the 30th of September 2021 - the reserve price is €45,000.
It is centrally located on the Mountain Road within easy walking distance of the centre of the historic town of Cahir.
The property has the benefit of a secure enclosed back yard and is competitively priced with a declared reserve of €45,000.
