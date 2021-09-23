Fergal O'Keeffe: ‘I cannot wait to hear the joyous cacophony of communal laughter’

I realised this week that the last gig I went to was on March 11 in 2020. It was in the 3 Arena in Dublin.

As I was walking out that night a security guard told me he was closing the arena straight after, and he didn’t know when it would be open again.

The venue has been shut ever since and I’d wager he didn’t think it would be this long as he locked the last door.

It was my last gig but also the best comedy gig I have ever been to. I went that night to see the stand-up comedy brilliance of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

I compare seeing these comedy legends to seeing Elvis, Frank Sinatra or Pavarotti for music lovers. They are two of the 3 Amigos which is one of my favourite Hollywood films.

They managed to get that last audience at a big Irish indoor event to momentarily forget the impending gloom for a few hours at least.

No mean feat and a sign of their genius.

I was reminded of those happy memories this week as I announced my first gig for the Bakers Comedy Club in Clonmel since March 2020.

Ardfinnan native Paul Marsh was the MC for that last gig in Bakers over eighteen months ago. Paul returns with fellow Tipp man Tom O’Mahony and Pat McDonnell (Fr Ted, Savage Eye fame) for the first live indoor comedy gig in Clonmel on Thursday, October 7.

I cannot wait to hear the joyous cacophony of communal laughter again.

There is nothing like the warm feeling from spontaneous, uncontrolled laughter and looking around the room and seeing the same joy on everyone’s faces and the look of pride in a comedian’s eyes when he knows he has the room in the palms of his hand.

When reminiscing this week about that last great gig and looking forward to my first gig in October, I realised that travelling abroad specifically for a concert, festival or sporting event can provide a focus and sense of occasion that can really elevate a holiday from memorable to unforgettable.

It was those past trips to big events that fired my imagination when we could only partake in armchair travel daydreaming during those dark pandemic months. When travelling it can be, quite obviously, hard to escape the fact that you are a tourist and thus hard to truly see a place through the eyes of a local.

I always tell tourists in Ireland to go to a hurling match, ideally in Semple Stadium, Thomond Park or Croke Park, to see the true character of our people.

The last big sporting event I was at was the All Ireland Final in 2019 with Tipperary. I had an American tourist sitting beside me at that match. He was a retired professional NFL player who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers back in the late 70s and early 80s.

He was 6’6 and about 280 pounds. He was a giant gentleman. He couldn’t believe the Roman Colosseum feeling of Croke Park.

He commented on the intensity and speed of the game and how fervent the fans were. His admiration for the players went up a notch when I told him the players were not paid and that they would be back to work in a day or so. He got to see Irish culture in all its glory that day.

Some of my best travel memories have been at sporting events. I’ll never forget seeing Munster win their first Heineken Cup in Cardiff or seeing Australia play New Zealand at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in 2000 in front of a still world record crowd of 110,000. I was in the New Zealand section and saw Lomu touch down for the winning injury time try in what has been called the best rugby match of all time.

The best way to feel the pulse of a city is to go to a football match. I’ll never forget going to a Champions League match at Anfield and seeing the fanatical Liverpool supporters practice their chants with almost religious fervour in packed bars around the stadium before kick-off. They were intense but you felt safe.

Then the incessant euphoric singing from the Kop for the full 90 minutes of the match. It was exhilarating and I’m a Man Utd fan.

A tip I always give people is to check to see what gigs are on in a city before you go. If you are staying in a hotel then always ask the reception for recommendations.

They can often get seats for sold out events. I love going to Opera Houses in European capitals as they are essentially a living museum and there is never a language barrier when watching a ballet.

I’ll give you one example of the benefits of asking for gig recommendations when on holidays. I was in Ibiza just after the London Olympics where Fatboy Slim had played the closing ceremony. I got talking to a guy poolside at the Es Vive hotel where I was staying.

He was Fatboy Slim’s dentist and he invited me to the famous Bora Bora beach bar in Playa D’en Bossa to see Fatboy Slim play a DJ set to fewer than 50 people a week after he had played to a TV audience of over one billion people.

The one city that should be on every comedy lover’s bucket list is Edinburgh in August for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It is a brilliant trip for all culture lovers with thousands of gigs all over the city all month.

It is especially good for comedy where you can see the stars of the future in little venues. I saw Sarah Millican in a small 100 seater and subsequently brought her to Clonmel for her first show outside the UK. She fills arenas now.

The moral of the story is to support local comedy. You might see the next Steve Martin or Sarah Millican. Bakers Comedy Club is on October 7 and tickets from Hearns Hotel 0652 6121661 and www.tickets.ie.

