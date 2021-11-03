Window smashed and purse stolen from car in Clonmel

A purse was stolen from a car parked in a Clonmel estate last week.
A window of the car parked in the Glencarra estate off the Fethard Road was smashed and the purse was taken between midnight and 8am last Wednesday, October 27. Witnesses should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
