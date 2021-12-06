Status Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for Tipperary

A Status Yellow Weather Warning has issued for Tipperary, with very heavy wind and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, valid from 6am Tuesday 7, December until 6am Wednesday 8 December 2021.
Met Eireann weather warnings will be monitored in the event that this will be escalated to an
Orange weather warning.
This event will likely cause structural damage and significant surface water flooding throughout the county and, in such an instance, people are advised to undertake essential travel journeys only.
The Council’s Crisis Management Team met this afternoon to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event. All appropriate
Flood defence barriers are being erected and the Clonmel Flood Response Team is monitoring the situation within Clonmel and its environs.
Arrangements have been made to issue an advisory through the local media today and to update the Tipperary County Council website. The position will continue to be monitored by the Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team.
Road Closure updates will be posted to the Council’s website and social media sites – Facebook/Twitter/MapAlerter.
Members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s Customer Services Desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 0818 06 5000 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number at 0818 06 5003 or email customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie;
Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:
Emergency 999/112
Irish Water Emergency 1850 278 278
ESB Networks 1850 372 999
Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050
Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee have taken the difficult decision NOT to go ahead with the Winter Solstice Walk this year.
