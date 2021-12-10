BREAKING: Text alert issued in Tipperary over suspicious white Renault van

File photo
A community text alert has been issued, according to Cllr Máirín McGrath.
She added: "Please report any sightings of an 181 WX white Renault Van to Cahir Garda Station 052 744 5630."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.