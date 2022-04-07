Temperatures could drop to below -3C in the Premier County one day this week...

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Heads up gardeners, risk of frost again Friday night as temperatures could drop to below -3C," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The www.carloweather.com forecaster added: "Friday will see some showers which could be wintry on hills.
"Saturday looks mainly dry but rain pushing in Saturday night and Sunday and early next week looking fairly unsettled.
"Still some uncertainty around Sunday, risk of wind and rain but some weather models hold it out West. Wait and see for now."
