Cruinniú na nÓg Events at Cloughjordan Circus Club

The Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network presents Circus Explored!

On Cruinniú na nÓg, Saturday June 11, this special event will encourage every child in Ireland to learn to juggle.

Over five thousand free juggling balls have been distributed to every county in the country. It makes circus skills accessible to everyone, no matter their location, background or skill level. Every child in Ireland can join this project from their own home and learn to juggle in just a few weeks, all completely free of charge.

Director of ISACS Lucy Medlycott commented on their Cruinniú na nÓg events this year. “Circus is going through a huge renaissance right now, and we in ISACS are so thrilled to be able to play out part and take these small steps together with the Creative Ireland Programme to make circus skills accessible to every child in Ireland.”

Children of all ages can sign up to Circus Explored via ISACS.ie, pick up your set of juggling balls at your local library and feel free to share your video on social media using the hashtag #CircusExplored

Cloughjordan Circus Club is one of four ISACS members in Ireland taking part in Circus Explored, alongside Galway Community Circus, Cork Circus Factory and Dublin Circus Project. One the day, they will also present Pick and Mix!

A family friendly performance by the young people from Cloughjordan Circus Club and a workshop facilitated by circus artists Maria Corcoran, Paul Quate, Joanna Williams and clown Angelica Santander.