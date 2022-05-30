Tipperary man makes history and wins €450,000 Five-Star Rolex Grand Prix of Rome

An amazing performance from Tipperary's Denis Lynch and the 13-year-old gelding Brooklyn Heights has seen them claim a historic win in Sunday's (May 29th) hugely prestigious €450,000 Rolex Grand Prix of Rome at the Piazza Di Siena in Italy.

Denis Lynch has now become the first Irish rider to win the Rome Grand Prix on two occasions. Lynch himself was the last Irish winner of the Rome Grand Prix with the great Lantinus in 2008.

The only other Irish winners (of one of the most famous trophies in World Show Jumping) were Eddie Macken with Boomerang in 1978, William Ringrose with Loch an Easpaig in 1961 and John Lewis with Limerick Lace in 1938.

Lynch and Brooklyn Heights, who is owned by Molly Ohrstrom, were one of 13 combinations to make it into the second round. They had the fastest time in the first round which gave them the best draw as last to go against the clock.

German rider Jana Wargers and Limbridge had set a target of clear in 43.19 seconds and many of the top combinations that followed failed to beat their time.

However Lynch and Brooklyn Heights produced an outstanding round as the final combination and crossed the line clear in 42.52 to claim the winners trophy and a first prize of €112,500.

Another major sporting achievement for the Tipperary horseman.