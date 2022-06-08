'Did they see a flying saucer?' Report of UFO or 'strange object' spotted in Tipperary village

File photo
A UFO was spotted in Mullinahone in 1969 and it was reported in The Nationalist on March 1 of that year.
The report asked: "Did they see a flying saucer?"
Tipperary Studies flagged the report on the story of the strange sight in the south Tipperary village on their Twitter account.
They added: "May have watched ET yesterday. Not our usual research topic in local studies."
Do you remember the report?
Check out their tweet below:
UFO spotted in #Mullinahone in 1969.. Reported in the Nationalist 1/3/1969— Tipperary Studies (@TippStudies) June 7, 2022
May have watched ET yesterday
Not our usual research topic in Local Studies @TippLib @TipperaryLive pic.twitter.com/AX5BcvBqAm
