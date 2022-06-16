Closure of M8 Motorway near Cashel to affect residents and businesses

Tipperary County Council has ordered the closure of the M8 Motorway Northbound at Junction 8 on the following days this week: June 16, 17, 20, 21, 22.
The period of closure will last from 19:00hrs to 07:00hrs on the dates above.
Suggested alternative routes for this closure include: diversion from Junction 8 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 8, onto the Upper Green, through Main Street and Dublin Road in Cashel onto the R639 North and re-join the M8 at Junction 7.
The reason for closure is to facilitate resurfacing and road marking works.
