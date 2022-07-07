BREAKING: New store to open in Clonmel this weekend as part of ongoing expansion

Specialist card and gifting retailer, Card Factory, has announced the opening of a new store in Clonmel as part of its ongoing expansion in the Republic of Ireland.

The store, located at 84 O’Connel Street, opens this Saturday 9th July and will be the 20th to open in the Republic of Ireland. Card Factory’s expansion has created seven jobs at the new store, which will be managed by Nicola O’Dwyer.

Nicola, who has worked for Card Factory in the UK for the past three years, is moving back to the Republic of Ireland with her family to take up her first managerial position.

Card Factory is the UK’s leader in cards, gifts, balloons, partyware and more. It opened its first store in the Republic of Ireland in 2017 and offers customers quality products at value prices to celebrate any milestone or occasion.

Card prices range from 50c to €4.50, and are both written and designed by Card Factory’s in-house design team which develops up to 3,500 new cards and gifts every year.

As the number one destination for balloons in the UK, Card Factory offers customers a same-day inflation across its helium range. With a single inflated balloon starting at €3, customers are able to create bespoke balloon bouquets at an affordable cost.

Tim Devlin, District Manager for Card Factory in the Republic of Ireland, said: "We’re really excited to open our Clonmel store and to bring our fantastic and affordable range of cards, gifts and partyware to the area.

"We’ve got a great team ready with celebratory helium balloons to give away to the first 50 shoppers on Saturday morning – and a few more surprises in store.

"We’re really looking forward to strengthening our support for good causes in the local community and to continuing to work with our charity partner, Make a Wish Ireland."