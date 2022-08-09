Search

09 Aug 2022

LATEST: Chamber of Commerce in Cashel 'not here to dictate' on opening hours

Chamber of Commerce has responded to comments former Mayor of Cashel, Tom Wood

09 Aug 2022 10:07 AM

The Chamber of Commerce has responded to comments by former Mayor of Cashel, Tom Wood.

The former councillor warned that tourism in the heritage town is at risk due to a lack of open restaurants at key points in the week and in the evening time and he called on the Chamber to see could they do something about it.

In response, the Chamber said it is "not here to dictate to any business owners on how they operate or the hours they open".

"Cashel is recognised for its excellent food offering and for providing good food, and at reasonable prices. Many of these businesses have won awards within their representative bodies.

"As your main concern is the availability of food in Cashel each evening after 6pm, I will therefore not go into the extensive offering we have available before 6pm.

"The following is available each evening in Cashel without making reservations:
· Saffron Indian Cuisine, Wesley Square
· Ruen Mying Thai Restaurant, Lowergate
· Bailey’s Hotel (bar walk-ins), Main Street
· Mother Hubbard’s, Cahir Road

"There is also a Chinese/Asian Restaurant over Pat Foxes on Main Street and I understand that the Orchid Garden Chinese Restaurant, on Friar Street is still take-away only.

"I may have missed some businesses that still offer sit-in dining after 6pm. We also have numerous shops and takeaways offering an extensive food offering every evening.

"As you are aware Mikey Ryan’s, Chez Hans and the Cashel Palace Hotel are also available with a reservation. I forwarded your email to all our members.

"Several have responded and confirmed that evening opening after 6pm is just not viable. This is due to the cost of opening with limited consumer demand.

"Also the inability to obtain staff is also having a major impact on the Hospitality and Restaurant sector. A recent study by Fáilte Ireland shows that more than 90% of businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector are still finding it hard to recruit staff.

"The biggest challenge is in the food and drink services area, the research shows, 86% of restaurants and 84% of Hotels have vacancies in need of chefs and kitchen staff. Waiters and waitresses are also in high demand.

"I can understand how you may feel concerned that tourists and visitors’ options for sitting down mid-afternoon/early evening food options are limited. However, instead of telling tourists and visitors what is not open you might inform them on what is available each evening in Cashel with or without a reservation."

