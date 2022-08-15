Irish Water customers in Ahenny area of county Tipperary and its hinterland suffering disruption to water supply

Irish Water is working with Tipperary County Council to restore water to customers supplied by the Ahenny Water Treatment Plant following a mechanical fault at a pumping station.

Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to all customers some may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages in Ahenny and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway. It’s expected that repairs will be complete by 6pm this evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Ciaran Phelan, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible at the pumping station to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience an outage can have on customers, and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

