Social prescribing service is now available in Clonmel

An information afternoon to celebrate the arrival of social prescribing to Clonmel is taking place at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel on Thursday, November 10 from 12pm-2pm.

The guest speaker will be author and former Mountjoy Governor, John Lonergan .

Social prescribing involves supporting people to connect with community groups, services, clubs, activities and resources within a person’s community to help improve general health and well-being.

GPs or health professionals can offer social prescribing to complement a medical prescription and any agency can make a referral with a person’s consent or a person can self refer.

Clonmel social prescribing is a free service available to adults over 18 and living in Clonmel and is especially beneficial to those feeling lonely and isolated.

The social prescribing link worker will talk to you about what activities interest you, the benefits of participating in them and will assist and support you in attending these activities.

“I felt very alone and I was stuck. Social prescribing showed me a way, showed me that there was a way to make life more bearable, and the social prescriber offered many ways to choose from, and even accompanied me going the first time I was trying something out. I can’t compliment this service enough. Social prescribing makes for a better, happier, healthier lifestyle,” said one person that has used the service. Social prescribing is part of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities

Programmes funded by the HSE with Clonmel being one of the 19 healthy community sites nationally.

Clonmel Resource Centre has been key in its role as host to the social prescribing service ensuring the service is available and accessible in the heart of the community of Clonmel.

The event will include an address from Mayor Cllr Pat English, an opportunity to learn more about what social prescribing is, how you can get involved and the benefits it can have for an individual.

Refreshments will also be provided.

All are welcome.