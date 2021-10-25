Tipperary walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Nenagh this week

UL Hospitals Group is providing additional vaccine clinics at the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres this week, as part of a national effort to maximise the immunity of the population against high community transmission rates of COVID-19 and increasing hospitalisations from the disease.

The midweek no-appointment walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will include full days in the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Nenagh (Tuesday and Thursday); Ennis (Wednesday; and Limerick (Thursday).

It should be noted that these walk-in clinics are for Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccinations only. They are not for anyone seeking a third dose of the vaccine, which is delivered under separate programmes.

Dr Sarah O’Connell, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, and UL Hospitals Group clinical lead for Covid-19, urged anyone who is not vaccinated to attend one of these clinics for a vaccine, and to protect themselves, their families and friends as much as possible against Covid-19 ahead of the winter.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 protects very well against severe disease and hospitalisation with Covid-19. Recent studies have shown that unvaccinated people have five times the risk of infection and more than 10 times the risk of hospitalisation or death compared with vaccinated people. Recently we have seen very high rates of community transmission and an increased number of hospitalisations. This has put a further strain on our healthcare system, and it continues to do so unfortunately," she said.

The Walk-in Clinics for Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccines are scheduled in the Mid-West next week, and continue into next weekend, as follows:

Tuesday, October 26: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Thursday, October 28: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Sunday, October 31: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-5pm

Thursday, October 28: Limerick Racecourse, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Friday, October 29: Limerick Racecourse, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Sunday, October 31: Limerick Racecourse, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-5pm

Anyone attending the clinics for second doses should bring their vaccine record card. Please note that a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. This should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

No appointment is necessary for these clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.

Everyone attending for vaccination, whether for Dose 1 or Dose 2, should bring identification, in the form of a birth certificate, or a photo ID (i.e., driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID).