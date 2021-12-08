Third dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could combat Omicron variant
Pfizer has said that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine may protect against the new Omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.
The drug company and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralising antibodies against Omicron.
Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it has not yet undergone scientific review.
The companies are working to create an Omicron-specific vaccine in case it is needed.
Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.
Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defences.
Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximised with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.
