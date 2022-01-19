Search

19 Jan 2022

Another man has been arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Another man has been arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Another man has been arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

19 Jan 2022

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí have arrested another man in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

The man arrested yesterday in relation to the brutal murder of the 23-year-old schoolteacher remains in custody in Tullamore while another man in his 30s has now been detained.

The second man is also aged in his 30s.

This man is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

An Garda Síochána are continuing their investigations.

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out for a jog along the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday, January 12. A man was arrested directly after the attack but was released and eliminated from garda enquiries after it was confirmed he was misidentified as the man responsible.

A new suspect, arrested yesterday after being discharged from hospital, continues to be questioned after being arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Ashling Murphy's funeral mass gripped the nation yesterday as mourners paid their respects at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media